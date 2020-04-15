Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, 2,840,071 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,376,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several research firms recently commented on NOG. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,749,742 shares of company stock worth $16,698,459 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,832,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,622 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $5,547,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 928,350 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

