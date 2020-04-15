Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.97.

NVAX stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.53. 3,450,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,072. The company has a market cap of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $18.25.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Novavax will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

