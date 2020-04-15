Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.53, approximately 3,675,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,018,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

