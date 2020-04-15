NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 425.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $13,055,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 127,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 881.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.57.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $280.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,124,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,762,576. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

