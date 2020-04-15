Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 580,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $143,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.