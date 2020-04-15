Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.00 to $3.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 580,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,264. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $528.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.04. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $143,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit