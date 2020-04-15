OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,072,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 4,559,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,346. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

