OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up about 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A owned 4.23% of Old Point Financial worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

