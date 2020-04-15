OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.46. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.55.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

