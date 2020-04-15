OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $344,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Shares of HD stock traded down $8.69 on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,687,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. The firm has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

