OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

HON stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.84. 3,252,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

