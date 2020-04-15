OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Blackstone Group accounts for 2.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

