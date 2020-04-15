OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 10,639 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.07. 10,311,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,333,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

