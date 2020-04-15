OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 24,198 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,217,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,725,656. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.