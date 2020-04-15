OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up 1.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,101,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,720,000 after purchasing an additional 465,201 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock worth $5,282,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

