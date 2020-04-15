Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

OSTK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,165. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.51%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 47,699 shares of company stock worth $163,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 48.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 229,757 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 856.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

