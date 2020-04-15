Oxford Industries Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Oxford Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $71,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

