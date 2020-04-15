Pacifica Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,615,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Rogers Communications by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,709,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,047 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,038,529,000 after buying an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $48,156,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after buying an additional 895,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 504,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

