Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 3,495 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AXA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 102,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of SU traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

