Pacifica Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,878,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.35 and its 200-day moving average is $279.64. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

