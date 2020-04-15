Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,646,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 971.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,715,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,514,000 after buying an additional 18,782,464 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,537,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after buying an additional 4,414,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,276,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,230,000 after buying an additional 4,078,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,992,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

