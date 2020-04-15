Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.18. 10,026,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,713,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.11 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

