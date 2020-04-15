Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $64,000 Stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 9,229.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Stymiest acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,164,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,884. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.71.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

