Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 10,205 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,504.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 646,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 78,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 9,270,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,690,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

