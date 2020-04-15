Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 876,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. 5,346,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,118,310. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

