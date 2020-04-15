Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,111. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

