Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.