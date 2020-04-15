Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 3,255 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 4,460,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,713. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

