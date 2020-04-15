Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 3,474 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. 4,248,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

