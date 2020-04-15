Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5,240.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 593,788 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 23,702,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,619,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

