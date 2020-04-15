Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 4,004 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 1,514,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,602. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

BNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

