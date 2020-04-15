Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 4,318 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $16,078,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

RY traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 1,344,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,880. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.816 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

