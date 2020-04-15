Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,825 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,059,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 20,234,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,780,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.