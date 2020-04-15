Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,727,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.55. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

