Pacifica Partners Inc. Takes Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,378. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

