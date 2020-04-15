PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an outperform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBF. ValuEngine cut PBF Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut PBF Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.92.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 3,891,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,977. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,789,988 shares of company stock valued at $53,810,332. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 37,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

