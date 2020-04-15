Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.91, 7,059,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,921,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

