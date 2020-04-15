Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares traded down 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.91, 7,059,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 6,921,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
