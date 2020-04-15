Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 8,000 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $1,262,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $1,376,080.00.

NYSE PEN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.09. 220,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after buying an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

