Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells $66,525.00 in Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $66,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,325. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

