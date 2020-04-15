Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 3.2% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,217,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,725,656. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

