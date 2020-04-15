Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of PSXP stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.24. 858,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,439. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

