PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price Down 7.1% After Earnings Miss

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $91.10 and last traded at $92.43, approximately 3,932,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,921,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.47.

The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.46.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88.

About PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

