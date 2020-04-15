Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.60.

POWI stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 281,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,728. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $28,860.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,705.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,149 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 21.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

