Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s 4th Largest Position

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

