Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Quotient has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 157.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit