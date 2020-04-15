Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Quotient has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,688. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Quotient during the third quarter valued at $130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 157.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

