Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. 586,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,461. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. Rambus has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

