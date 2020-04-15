Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,428. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $278,014.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,350 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after buying an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after buying an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

