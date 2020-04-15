Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 678,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.16. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.