Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 678,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.16. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

