Riverview Trust Co Acquires 400 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,473,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

