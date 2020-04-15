Riverview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,494,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

