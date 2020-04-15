Riverview Trust Co Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 136,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,206,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

GOOGL stock traded down $7.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,257.30. 2,107,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,209.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

